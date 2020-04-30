DERBY – Darla Jean "Meme" Girton, 76, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on April 25, 2020. She will be missed by her family and friends!
Darla was born in Salina, Kan., on February 7, 1944, to Ralph and Fern Walsh. She married Larry Girton on April 24, 1961, and they made their home in Salina. They later moved to Wichita where she was a homemaker and child day care provider.
Meme loved doing puzzles and playing bingo with her friends at Homestead Assisted Living of Derby.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Fern; her husband Larry; and her brothers Jack Walsh and Bob Walsh.
She is survived by her son, Tim Girton (Anna); granddaughter Mallory Girton; grandson Carsen Girton; great-grandson Brooks Dunham; sisters Janis Horner (Rod), Kathy Williams (Steve), Teresa Zimmerman (Cary); sister-in-law Nancy Jo Walsh; and many nieces and nephews.
