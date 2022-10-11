Dan Marsh, 65, of Derby, Kan., passed away on Oct. 9, 2022. There will be a private family memorial.
He was employed by the Boeing Company as an aeronautical engineer for 33 years. He enjoyed motorcycles, open-wheel racing, John Deere tractors, taking his son to the Indy 500 race, and cheering on the KC Chiefs! He was a family man that would do anything for anybody.
He is survived by his wife, Noi; son, Chris; mother, Katie; sister, Carol (James); extended family, and many friends near and far.
