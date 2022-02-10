Dale Kuhn passed peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 8, 2022. Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. with family present from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby, Kan. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N. Webb Rd, Wichita, Kan.
Dale Vinson Kuhn was born in Council Grove, Kan., on Oct. 20, 1947, to Edwin John Kuhn and Margarita Amelia Kuhn, who both preceded him in death. He moved to Wichita in 1965 where he soon met his future wife, Patricia Charlene Curtis. They were married Feb. 16, 1969.
Dale worked as a mechanic and specialized in heavy equipment repair. There wasn’t an engine or piece of equipment he couldn’t fix. He one time fixed the car in Gallup, N.M., with a stick of wood and a piece of bubble gum when no parts stores were open, and he and Pat were ready to get home to Derby. The car made it the whole trip. Dale also partnered in a sandpit and had other business endeavors. He was a true entrepreneur. His most famous businesses are K-15 Storage and Big Tool Store in Derby. Although mostly retired, he was there most mornings checking in and getting supplies for the day. In the last couple of years, he would bring his beloved golden doodle, Keeper, with him in his golf cart.
He leaves behind his wife Pat of 52 years; his son, Jeff Kuhn and granddaughter Abby of Derby; daughter Shelly and son-in-law, Gary Dunnegan and granddaughter, Emma and grandson, Carsten of Andover; his brother Earl Kuhn, his wife Connie and their son, Jesse, all of Derby.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with American Legion Post 408 - Derby, First Presbyterian Church - Derby, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
