DERBY – Dale Kent Hearn, 61, surrounded by family, left pain and suffering behind on September 23, 2020.
Celebration of life to be held on Saturday, September 26, 4:30-6:00 p.m. in the backyard of Kent and Susan’s home in Derby.
Kent was preceded in death by mother, Judith (Platts) Hearn.
Survivors include wife, Susan; daughter, Sarah (Jordan) Frazier-Oxborough and grandson, Ryder Oxborough (Minneapolis, Minn.); father, Ross (Marie); brother, Steve (Theresa); sister, Beth (Larry) Lankford (all of Derby); his beloved “girls,” Libby and Luna; many loving family and friends.
Kent joyously shared his passion for singing, the outdoors, cooking, and sports with his friends and family, particularly with his 6 nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Lab Rescue, PO Box 30691, Edmond, OK 73003 or Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.
