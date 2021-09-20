MULVANE – Cynthia (West) Miller passed away September 15, 2021, in Wichita, Kan.
Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday September 21, with services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 22, at Smith Mortuary in Mulvane. Private graveside services to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
A memorial has been established with Botanica, 701 Amidon St., Wichita KS 67203.
