Curtis Justin White, 66, of Derby, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, at Woodlawn United Methodist Church of Derby.
Curt was born to Bob and Harriet White on August 15, 1956. He graduated with the Derby High School class of ‘74. He continued to college at Emporia State University and completed his degree in Business at Central Oklahoma University in Edmond, Okla.
After being a district manager at Godfather’s Pizza, he decided to start a career at State Farm. He started working claims in 1989, then soon after became an agent in Derby. He participated in high school sports, including football, baseball, and wrestling. He was an avid KU basketball fan. Curt also enjoyed golf, pheasant hunting and fishing trips with his lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Harriet, and brother Mark White.
Survived by his wife of 28 years, Kathy White; his daughter Jenna Rodriguez (fiance Mike Pelz) and son Dane (Kimberly) Rodriguez; grandchildren: Parker, Sierra, Rhett, Payten, and Xander; brother Greg (Corrine) White; nephews Justin (Jen) White and Porter White; and nieces Jessica (Justin) Steege and Abby White.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children at shrinerschildrens.org. Curt will be deeply missed by so many that loved him.
