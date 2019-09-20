WICHITA - Craig Montgomery Curtis, 49, passed away Tuesday, September 17th, 2019.
The Rosary will be at 6 pm Sunday evening; Memorial Mass 10 am Monday, September 23, both services will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church 2300 E. Meadowlark in Derby. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date in Great Bend for those who cannot attend the service in Derby.
Craig was an avid hunter, fisherman and lover of fine food. He was employed as a Wildlife Biologist Supervisor for the State of Kansas.
Craig is survived by his wife, Anita; children, Cale and Addie; siblings, Chris (Kim) Curtis, Alyson (Korey) Burkhart; parents, Tom and Jan Curtis; and a loving extended family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Curtis Family Education Fund c/o Citizen's Bank of KS.
Commented