Craig Darwin Fletcher, aka “Johnny Cruz,” 67, former guitarist and founding member of local oldies rock & roll band The Benders, and 16-year retired veteran as Corporal of Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office detention, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from lung cancer. Memorial Service will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby.
Preceded in death by his father, Richard; mother, Thelma; brother, Mark; and sister, Tana Hurlock.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Krista; son, Bobby (Lauren) Fletcher of Lawrence; sister, Linda (Ray) Rinke of Haysville; sister, Maura Fletcher of Wichita; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials and donations to GoFundMe.com, search Craig Fletcher.
