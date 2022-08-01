DERBY – Cosmo James Espinoza, Sr., 86, passed away July 31, 2022. Visitation: Aug. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Recitation of the Rosary: 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment with Military Honors will be at 3 p.m. at Kansas Veteran's Cemetery, Winfield, Kan.
He was born May 21, 1936, to Joe Espinoza and Edna Affet Espinoza in Chicago Heights, Ill. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, retiring after 26 years. His second career spanned 18 years with Grede Foundries in Wichita. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with the friends and fellow retirees at Tanker Tavern on McConnell Air Force Base.
He was preceded in death by his parents; previous wife of 56 years, Phyllis Espinoza; grandson, James Null; and four siblings.
Cosmo is survived by his wife, Terrilene Espinoza; children, Debra Null, Sharon M. Fowler; Cosmo James Espinoza, Jr. (Judy); stepson Jay Farris (Bob); grandchildren Sounya, Josh, Shannon, Tayler, Brett; great-grandchildren Samantha, Duane, Remyngton, Tatum, Kinley; siblings Pat, Sue, Meg, Kathleen, Margaret, and Itsy.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67218 or to St. Mary Catholic Church. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.