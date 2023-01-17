Corrinne N. Young, 86, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, at Smith Mortuary, Derby.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Young; four siblings; and grandson Mike Burr.
Corrinne is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth (Tim) Denning, Susan (Rick) Burr; grandchildren, Brian Denning, Jason (Melanie) Denning, Melissa Burr; great-grandchildren, Camryn, Ellianna, and Kira.
Memorials have been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market St, Wichita, KS 67202.
