DERBY – CoraBelle M. “Corky” Ames, 81, died in Derby, Kan., on May 31, 2020.
Visitation on Wednesday, June 3 from 5-7 p.m.; funeral service at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 4, both at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby.
She was born October 31, 1938, raised on a farm in Severy, Kan., and graduated from Severy High School in 1956. CoraBelle was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time out on the family farm with her grandchildren. In her younger age, she enjoyed playing piano and painting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Alberta Young; and grandson, Matt Ames.
CoraBelle is survived by her husband of 63 years, Don Ames; sons, Ron Ames, Todd Ames, Ken (Crystal) Ames; daughter, Jeri (Alan) Bruner; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established with the Alzheimer’s Association, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
