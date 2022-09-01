DERBY – Constance "Connie" Ann Rosenstiel, 65, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Visitation: Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1636 E. Patriot Ave., Derby. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
She was born Oct. 17, 1956, to Darrell and Florence (Weilert) Hoskinson in Wichita, Kan. Connie was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She did not know a stranger, had a beautiful smile and memorable laugh, she was a retired Certified Ophthalmologist Technician.
She was preceded in death by her father, Darrell; and brother, Steve Hoskinson.
Connie is survived by her husband of 25 years, Robert Rosenstiel of Derby; daughters Shannon (Tony) Brewster of Mulvane, Lindsey (Chad) Marshall of Mulvane, Nikki Rosenstiel of Wichita, Crystal (Manuel) Gonzalez of Fresno, Calif.; sons Adam (Amanda) Rosenstiel of Wichita, Joseph (Brittany) Rosenstiel of Troy, Ohio, Christopher Rosenstiel of Wichita; 22 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; mother, Florence Hoskinson; sister, Michele (John) Thornton; brother, Ron Hoskinson; mother-in-law, Carmen Rosenstiel; numerous other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Interstitial Lung Research Foundation, Chestfoundation@chestnet.org or Kansas Humane Society.
