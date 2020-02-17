DERBY – Connie Ann Rutherford, 64, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Visitation: Monday, February 17, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 324 N Baltimore, Derby. Graveside: 3:00 p.m. at Alva Municipal Cemetery, Alva, Okla.
She was preceded in death by: her mother, Joan Nelson; uncle, Bill Wunschel; and grandparents, Tom & Celesta Howell; Elmer and Florence Dimmick.
Connie is survived by: her husband, Rick Rutherford, Derby, Kan.; daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Andy Bartel; grandchildren, Peyton & Keagan, Derby, Kan.; daughter and son-in-law, Mika and Sean Roark; grandchildren, Calli and Colbi, Olathe, Kan.; sister and brother-in-law, Kelly & Butch Miller, Bartlesville, Okla.; brother and sister-law, Billy & Lisa Dimmick, Alva, Okla.; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorials have been established with Ronald McDonald House in Wichita and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.