DERBY – Connie Ann Rutherford, 64, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Visitation: Monday, February 17, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 324 N Baltimore, Derby. Graveside: 3:00 p.m. at Alva Municipal Cemetery, Alva, Okla.

She was preceded in death by: her mother, Joan Nelson; uncle, Bill Wunschel; and grandparents, Tom & Celesta Howell; Elmer and Florence Dimmick.

Connie is survived by: her husband, Rick Rutherford, Derby, Kan.; daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Andy Bartel; grandchildren, Peyton & Keagan, Derby, Kan.; daughter and son-in-law, Mika and Sean Roark; grandchildren, Calli and Colbi, Olathe, Kan.; sister and brother-in-law, Kelly & Butch Miller, Bartlesville, Okla.; brother and sister-law, Billy & Lisa Dimmick, Alva, Okla.; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorials have been established with Ronald McDonald House in Wichita and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.