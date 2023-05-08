Colleen Renee Whitaker, a beloved cosmetologist, passed away unexpectedly on April 27th, 2023 at the age of 59. Born on July 9th, 1963 in Lompoc California, Colleen moved to Kansas at the age of 15 and made it her permanent home. She dedicated her life to her cosmetology career, which she pursued after graduating from high school.
Colleen was known for her fun-spirited and loving personality. She had a passion for caring for her loved ones, no matter what they were doing. Her memory will be cherished as a blessing and a treasure. Colleen was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce, Bleam, and her father, John McWilliams. She is survived by her husband Brad Whitaker of Mulvane, son Dillon Whitaker of Andover (Reis Mulvaney), Stepdaughters, Stephanie Whitaker of Derby and Courtney Whitaker, and grandchildren Cameron Furthmyer and Bailey Whitaker Brown of Wichita. She is also survived by her sisters Kathleen Ermey of Hawaii, Joyce McWilliams of Wichita, brother Dale Bleam Jr of Tennessee, and Dianna Keller of Mulvane (Kevin Hoover), along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her cosmetology career, Colleen worked at Parrot-Fa-Nalia for many years, helping young women find the perfect dress for every occasion. She spent the last six years of her life caring for her mother as she battled Alzheimer’s. Colleen refused to let her mother spend her final years in a nursing home. So Colleen and Brad moved her mother Joyce into their guest room and cared for her in their home until her passing in March of 2023. A few weeks before Colleen followed her to heaven.
A celebration of life will be held at the Woodland Lakes Community Church located at 770 South Greenwich Rd Wichita Ks 67207 on Friday, May 12th at 2:30 pm. Flowers can be sent to Woodland Lakes Community Church. Colleen will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
