Colleen Hamlett, 97, passed from this life on Jan. 27, 2023 at Homestead of Derby. Born Sept. 25, 1925, she was the daughter of Thomas Floyd and Bertha (Head) Richmond. She was preceded in death by her husband, James.
Survivors include her three children, Daryl (Ann) Hamlett of Garden City, Charles (Terri) Hamlett of Derby, Janet (Phil) Wortz of Newton; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation 5-7pm Friday, Feb. 3, at Smith Mortuary in Derby. Funeral Services 10 am Saturday, Feb. 4, Derby First Presbyterian Church, followed by interment in El Paso Cemetery. Memorials are established with the church, and with Heartland Hospice.
