Clovis "Wes" Bell, 91, of Derby, passed away on Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023 at the hospital in Derby. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 10, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Garnett with Pastor Vernon Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Garnett Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Wes' honor may be made to Alzheimer's Organization and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

