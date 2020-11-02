DERBY - Clifton Wayne McEntire, 99, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Wayne was active in Boy Scouts, Lions Club, American Legion and the Methodist Church. He especially enjoyed woodworking, time spent with family, fishing and camping.
