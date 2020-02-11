DERBY – Cleta Clare Donaldson, 98, homemaker and farmwife, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Thursday, February 13, with family greeting friends 3-5 p.m., Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd, Derby. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, Hillcrest Cemetery, 10102 E 95th St S, Derby.
Cleta is preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Lester; her parents, Ben and Della Cornelius; brother, Bennie Cornelius; infant brother, Emery Cornelius; and her sisters, Erma Brychta and Doris Hoard.
Survivors: son, Gary (Anna); daughter, Linda Johnson (Clark); grandchildren Heather Cohlmia (Paul), Holly Donaldson; great-grandchildren, Jeren Jones (Carl), Stormi Arroyo (Nick), Brody Potucek (Shaelyn), Emery Eck (Matt), Aidan, Lachlan and Greer Donaldson; great-great-grandchildren, Rori Turner, Everly Potucek, Autumn Jones, Greyson Eck, Rhett Jones and Brolyn Potucek.
A memorial has been established with Glen Carr House Memory Care, 1433 N. Hamilton Dr., Derby, KS 67037.
