DERBY – Clarence (Merle) Wrightsman, 100, known to many as “Bud,” passed away on Oct. 7, 2021.
Graveside service with full military honors will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at El Paso Cemetery in Derby.
He was born in Conway Springs, Kan., on March 22, 1921, the 8th of 9 children to William and Margaret Wrightsman.
When Pearl Harbor was attacked in 1941, Clarence was working at Cessna. He enlisted in the United States Air Corps during World War II where he flew in a B-17 as a navigator/bombardier on D-Day, and over 30 other missions. He was later awarded with the Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross.
After the war he worked briefly at Boeing where he met his wife, Marie. He was later recalled to service during which time he was among the first of those to fly the B-52 as a radar navigator. After 24 years he retired as Lieutenant Colonel.
He then went into business with his brother-in-law, Leonard.
After retiring from that business he and Marie spent the next several years traveling the U.S. in their RV, favoring the southwest. Being rock hounds along with their love of the southwest they spent much of their time in the desert doing what rock hounds do, collecting rocks.
Summers were spent at the Lake of the Ozarks with family where he relished in driving the boat pulling the kids on skis, floats, and especially “the shark.”
They spent the latter part of their lives in Derby, always surrounded by family. In his 100 years Clarence was loved and adored by all. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He will be missed dearly. His life and memories will be shared for lifetimes to come.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marie; son John Michael; brothers Gerald, Kenneth, Howard, Russell, and Lester; and sisters Elva and Velma (Hunt).
He is survived by his daughter Cathy (Arnold); his son Doug; 3 grandchildren, Ginny, Aaron and Amanda; 4 great-grandchildren; and his sister Norma (Richey).
