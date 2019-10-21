DERBY – Chuck L. Melsoni, age 81, ret. USAF Ms Sgt, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Visitation on Tuesday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family present from 5:30-7 p.m.; Memorial Service on Wednesday, October 23 at 10:30 a.m., both at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville.
Preceded by parents, Ghuido and Dorothy (Grill) Melsoni; siblings, Earl Sims and Mildred Johnson.
Survived by wife, Phyllis; son, Craig (Becky) Melsoni of Derby; daughter, Melinda (Frank) Glenn of Wichita; siblings, Frank (Sue) Melsoni of Montevallo, Ala., Barbara Cook of Helena, Ala., Dean (Charles) Calfee of Maplesville, Ala.; grandchildren, Anita (Brian) Hartzell, Erin (Richard) Sparks, David (Melissa) Melsoni, Michelle (Rick) Morgan; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Dylan and Chase Unkle, Katie, Emm and Addie Hartzell, Anthony and Kason Morgan, Aiden Sparks, Emily and Clara Melsoni.
Memorial: Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214.
