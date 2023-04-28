It is with great sadness the Rickard family announces the death of Christopher Paul Rickard. Chris passed away at the age of 50 on April 24, 2023, with his devoted wife, Shonda, by his side. His family will have a private memorial at the Bomber Burger in his honor.
Chris is survived by his wife Shonda; stepdaughter Natasha Woods; two sons Logan and Austin; his brother Sean; sister, Michelle; and countless friends, family, and loyal customers.
Chris was born May 1, 1972, in Wichita, Kan. and was the oldest of three siblings. Chris graduated from Mulvane High School and went on to play football for Butler County Community College where he earned his Associate of Science degree. When his father, Paul Rickard, passed away in 1997, Chris became the owner and operator of the Bomber Burger restaurant, one of Wichita’s favorite burger spots. Chris, “The Burger Nazi” was best known for his amazing burgers, love for the Pittsburg Steelers, playful banter with customers and his sense of humor that could light up any room.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.