DERBY – Christopher Richard Strong, 46, beloved son, husband, and brother journeyed to his eternal peace July 9, 2020. Celebration of Life come-and-go walk-through display (masks required) Sept. 19 at Rose Hill UMC, 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

