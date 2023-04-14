Christine (Wonneman) Levi, 81, passed away Sunday, Apr. 9, 2023. Her celebration of life funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Apr. 21, at United Methodist Church in Stockton, Mo.
She was born in Audrain County, Mexico, Mo., on Dec. 7, 1941, one hour before Pearl Harbor was bombed in World War II. Her parents, Forrest Audrain Wonneman and Virginia (Kellerhals) Wonneman, each instilled in her two passions. Her father gave her the love of the outdoors, gardening, sports and athletics. Her mother inspired her desire to learn and teach.
Chris graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia, Mo., in 1959, followed by degrees at Stephens College in 1961 and the University of Missouri (physical education) in 1963. She completed her master’s degree in physical education in 1971, also at the University of Missouri. As a Mizzou student athlete, she set the women’s javelin record, which stood for 35 years, and played for Mizzou on the women’s tennis and field hockey teams. She taught physical education at Stephens College for six years and another six years at the University of Missouri. At both institutions, she coached women’s athletics in volleyball, basketball, field hockey, archery, billiards and riflery.
At Stephens College – a women’s school – 10 women were selected annually for representing one of the school’s 10 ideals. Chris was selected as most representative of the service ideal. She lived her life with service as her guiding principle. She volunteered through Girl Scouts leading numerous camping excursions in the Missouri area as well as directing the Lake of the Ozarks Girl Scout Camp. Her service to Girl Scouts did not end until her daughters both aged out of the program. At the Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby, Kan., and the Stockton Missouri United Methodist Church, she was a leader in the United Methodist Women organization. She also supported women’s higher education through the Stockton, Mo., PEO chapter.
At the Stockton United Methodist Church, she cofounded the effort to recycle by creating the “Go Green Team” because of her concern for the natural environment where she had spent so many years camping. The effort remains a strong service initiative at the church. She also volunteered for both the Stockton Head Start Program and the Stockton Public Schools, becoming a go-to person for needed supplies or clothing for school children.
Chris was preceded in death by her daughter, Stacy Lynn (Levi) Watson; her brother, Carl Wonneman; and both her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Don Levi of Stockton, Mo.; her daughter, Kelly (Levi) Sartorius of Lawrence, Kan.; her brother, Forrest “Jack” Wonneman; and three grandchildren, Drake Watson and Lauren Watson both of Memphis, Tenn.; and Jonathan “Jack” Sartorius of Lawrence, Kan..
Flowers may be sent to the Brumback Funeral Home in Stockton, Mo. The family requests that any memorial gifts support the Stockton United Methodist Church Creation Care Ministry, which houses the Go Green Team, and the Pollinator Garden – both of which Chris supported with her philanthropy and her service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.