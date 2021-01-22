DERBY – Christie Lee Fritzler, 72, co-founder of Fritzler Body Shop, died Jan. 19, 2021, at Derby Health and Rehab after a long battle with cancer. A private family graveside service will be held.
She was born Oct. 11, 1947, in Wellington, Kan., and moved to Derby in 1962.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore, Derby, KS 67037 or Chisholm Trail Museum, Wellington, KS 67152.
