DERBY – Chester A. Green, age 83, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita.
A memorial service will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 1062 E. Chet Smith Ave., Derby, on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.
Chester was born April 8, 1938, in Wichita, Kan., to Ralph and Bertha (Brown) Green. Chester was raised in Harper, Kan., and graduated from Harper High School in 1956. Chester attended Kansas State Teachers College (now Emporia State University), and graduated with a B.S. in Business Management in 1960. Chester had a long career in business and was working as a Senior Employment Specialist at Wichita Senior Services Center until September 2021.
Chester is survived by his wife, Susan K. Green, of Derby; his stepsons Troy D. Folger of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Justin C. Folger (Angela Folger); grandchildren Alexandria Folger and Ian Folger of Wichita.
Memorials may be made to the following:
St. Andrews Episcopal Church – Building Fund
http://standrewsderby.org/wordpress/
Senior Services Inc. of Wichita
https://seniorservicesofwichita.weshareonline.org/
Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice
