LAWRENCE - Cheryl  E. Wonnell, 74, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital after a long illness. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Oct. 24, at  Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana, Lawrence. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Oct. 25 at McLouth United Methodist Church. Burial will be at McLouth Cemetery. barnettfamilyfh.com.

