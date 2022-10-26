DERBY – Charry “Elizabeth” Crouse, 99, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. A celebration of life service was held Oct. 25 at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel in Derby with interment following at Parker Cemetery in Arkansas City, Kan.
She was born Sept. 14, 1923, to Willis and Mary (DeGase) Thompson in Teresita, Okla.
Elizabeth was known as a spunky woman, full of life who lived it to the fullest. She loved to travel, cook, garden, sew and spend time with her family.
In 1945, Elizabeth married Carrol Hollis, and together they had a son and named him Mickey Earl on March 22, 1946. Elizabeth and Carrol chose to end their marriage shortly after.
On Jan. 10, 1947, she married Fred Earl Crouse of Tulsa, Okla., where together they continued the family tree, having a son named Freddie Steve on Sept. 4, 1948 followed by a devastating loss of her third child, Susan.
Elizabeth soon began working for Boeing as an electrician, where she thoroughly excelled, retiring after 35 years of dedicated service as a lead electrician. During her time with Boeing, she received a variety of commendations for her exemplary service. She was also a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Willis and Mary Thompson; 11 siblings; her first husband Carrol Hollis; her second husband Fred Earl Crouse; her son Mickey Earl “Butch,” her son Freddie Steve, and her daughter Susan.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter-in-law Susan Crouse of Rose Hill, Kan.; grandchildren Angela (Larry) Haug of Stoneham, Colo., David (Kim) Birt of Cheyenne, Wyo., Rebecca (Philip) Hasenbank of Lansing, Mich., and Marie (Matt) Wilson of Park City, Kan.; great-grandchildren Megan (Derek) Lukassen of Bushnell, Wyo., Danielle (David) Herbig of St. Paul, Neb., Kyle (Kayellyn) Haug of Gering, Neb., Riley (Lexi) Haug of Pedroni, Colo., Justin (Alyssa) Birt of Cheyenne, Wyo., Ethan (Jessica) Birt of Pensecola, Fla., Brianne (Trey) Gladson of Gillette, Wyo., Oliver (Rachel) Birt of Cheyenne, Wyo., Ronald (Hannah) Perrymore of Peabody, Kan., Michael (Gabby) VanArsdale of Hubert, N.C., and Mykala VanArsdale of Andover, Kan.; great-great-grandchildren Keaton, Karleigh, Jordyn, Kenzie, Scarlett, Jhett, Quade, Theodore, Riggin, and Samuel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House or Wesley Children's Hospital of Wichita.
