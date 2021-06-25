Charles Wooten, born February 13, 1926, passed away June 21, 2021. Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, Kan.
Preceding him in death was his beloved wife, Mayola. They shared 67 wonderful years together. Also preceding him in death was his daughter Sheila Young, who he lost this year on Mother’s Day, May 9.
Charlie leaves behind his son Kendall (Mindy); grandsons Scott Kitterman (Katy), Shane Kitterman (Keesha), Todd Wooten, and Martin Osborne (Ellen); 9 great-grandchildren: Joey, Brody, Braylon, Landon, Rylee, Lexi, Landrey, Iris, and Violet.
Charlie served in the United States Marine Corp. and saw active duty in WWII.
Charlie was an unbelievably talented finish carpenter. You can still see his work in many homes in the area.
Charlie enjoyed tending to his tomato plants, playing cards and visiting with his many friends and neighbors at Kansas Christian in Newton, Kan.
There is a hole in our hearts, Charlie, and all the many hearts you touched. This old world will not be the same without you.
