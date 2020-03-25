Charles S. Downey, 73, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. A private family graveside service will take place at a later date at Nickell Cemetery in Durham, Ark.
He was born November 16, 1946, in Wichita, Kan. Charles was an Army Vietnam veteran. He retired as an electrician at Boeing. Charles enjoyed hot rods, guns, and hanging with his grandkids.
Charles is survived by his wife, Glenda; sons, Terry (Jenny) Cline and Tim (Amy) Cline; grandchildren, Courtney, Glenn, and Mackenzie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nickell Church, c/o Arnold Gabbard, 4400 Tahoe Circle Dr., Springdale, AR 72762. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
