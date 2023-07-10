Rusty Persinger, 71, passed away early on Monday, June 19, 2023. He was born February 21, 1952, in Quantico, Va.
Preceded in death by his parents, Norman Persinger and Vivian Shaw; and a brother, Ronnie Persinger.
Rusty is survived by his significant other, Eileen Brown; two children, adopted son Brian and step-daughter Angela Creek; and sister-in-law Cheryl Persinger.
Raised mostly in Missouri, he graduated high school in Marionville and attended SMU in Springfield. Rusty played the drums in a high school band in Marionville and had a life long passion for music.
Rusty was a marine, who served with honor in Vietnam.
Public graveside services will commence on July 14 at 1 p.m. at the Kansas Military Cemetery, 1208 N. College Street in Winfield, Kan. A “Remembrance of Life” dinner will be held at VFW Post 7253, 101 S. Baltimore Avenue in Derby on Saturday, July 15 at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to VFW Post 7253, 101 S. Baltimore Ave, Derby, KS 67037 in the name of Rusty Persinger. Or if you would like to donate to the funeral expenses, funds can be sent to Eileen Brown, D.P.O.A. for Rusty.
