DERBY – Charles R. Dillner, 94, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. Visitation: Friday, June 4 from 3-5:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 Stratford Ln., Wichita, Kan. A rosary will begin at 6 p.m., following visitation. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m., Saturday, June 5 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery in Derby, Kan.
He was born March 27, 1927, to John and Lena (Baker) Dillner in Jewell County, Kan. Charles served his country for 20+ years. He loved working on cars and tinkering on things in the garage.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 64 years, Lou Ann Dillner; 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
Charles is survived by his children, Ronald Dillner, Darla (Garry) Waldrip, Carlene (Steve) Heidrick, and Chuck (Angelica) Dillner; 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas, 1321 Stratford Ln., Wichita, KS 67206 or Home Health & Hospice of Kansas, 7607 E. Harry St., Wichita, KS 67207. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
