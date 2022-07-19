DERBY – Charles Michael Copple passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home in the care of his family. Visitation will be held Monday, July 25 from 5-8 p.m. with the rosary being held at 7 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby. Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 26 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Private entombment will be held.
Charles was born April 30, 1934, at his family's homestead southeast of Winfield, Kan., where he graduated from high school in 1952. Charles continued his studies at Kansas State University where he met his wife of 58 years, Jane Ann Thomas. After completing his degree in Agriculture Science Education, Charles was commissioned into the United States Air Force serving 14 years working in supply. He continued his career as a civilian servant working 16 years for the 384th Supply Squadron at McConnell Air Force Base as a Supply Specialist and Trainer.
Charles was an active volunteer and participant at the Derby Senior Center and his parish St. Maximillian Kolbe at McConnell AFB. Charles loved to travel, taking his family on many cross-country camping trips over the summers and exploring the winding roads of his native state and country. Prior to Covid-19 his family had planned to take Charles to visit the Southeast coast to mark off the last three states on his quest to visit all 50 states.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife Jane; parents Lee and Helen Copple; in-laws Boone and Jennie Thomas; brother Lee "Bud" Copple; brother and wife Ed and Marie Copple; and brother-in-law Jay DeMars.
Charles leaves behind his children: Curtiss Copple of Derby, daughter and husband Connie and Jim Jacobson of Depew, N.Y., and daughter Carolyn Copple of Derby; grandsons James Jacobson, Bryan Jacobson and fiancé Stephanie Ruesch, Raymond Jacobson and fiancé Veronica Ramirez, and great-grandson Arthur Jacobson, all of the Buffalo, N.Y., area; and sisters Jean Copple and Marcela DeMars of Wichita, and sister and husband Patricia and Jerry Pichette of Sun City, Ariz.
Memorials can be made to the Derby Senior Center and the Kansas Food Bank.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.