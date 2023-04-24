Charles McKinzie

Charles “Charlie” McKinzie, 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, Apr. 20, 2023. Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Apr. 28 at Rose Hill Christian Church, 314 N. Rose Hill Rd., Rose Hill. Interment to follow at 3 p.m. at the Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery at 1208 N. College St., Winfield.
He was born to Charles and Violet (Turley) McKinzie in Welch, Okla.
Charlie was a graduate of Oklahoma State University where he (to the chagrin of Ruthie and his mother) rode bulls and clowned on the rodeo team. Soon after Charlie and Ruthie got married, Charlie was drafted into the US Army, serving in the Vietnam conflict.
Charlie spent most of his adult life managing COOP grain elevators in Mayfield, Wellington, and Clearwater as an employee of Farmland. During their 40 years in Wellington, Charlie and Ruthie built a community of friends who were like family. For many years, this group met monthly to play “pitch” and share meals. They were all like family to the McKinzies.
Charlie was a farmer at his core. Although he didn’t farm or ranch directly in his adult life, he was always attentive to the farmers and community and he saw beauty in the seasonal ebbs and flows. He loved to “car farm” and his kids remember the many quiet quips he made while driving on family vacations about how the corn was looking dry, the wheat was sprouting too soon or how “that field is so full of junk, they’ll be lucky to get 10 bushel an acre out of it!”
After his retirement, Charlie devoted much time to his lifelong hobby of fishing (or at least collecting fishing gear). He also enjoyed going on cruises to Alaska, volunteering with his church and riding his stationary bike 55-75 miles a day in the last few years. He was a devoted fan of his OSU Cowboys and the St. Louis Cardinals. But the farm never fully left the farmer and he still tended his small patch of earth with dedication and care. Whether it was a lawn pristinely mowed and edged, a garden or even just plants and flowers in the flower beds, Charlie was an example of what stewardship of the earth looked like. He always believed that he was simply the care-taker for a time and that creation was ours only to steward for the next generation.
His passions in retirement were spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. Charlie was a member of the Rose Hill Christian Church and enjoyed serving actively with his amazing family of faith. He will be remembered for his generous and kind spirit, his devotion to his family and his unshakable faith. Charlie could be summed up in three simple words: family, faith and farming.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles Sylvester McKinzie; mother Violet McKinzie; brothers Jimmy McKinzie and Earnest McKinzie; and sister Agnes Lloyd.
Charlie is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years Ruthie of Derby; Children Su-Ella McKinzie of Manhattan, Tina (Todd) Gardner of Derby, and Charles II (Carrie) McKinzie of Winfield. Also left to cherish his memory, are five grandchildren: Justin, Joshua, Cambria, Catriona, and Charles III; siblings Wanda (Jack) Nickerson of Republic, Mo., Shirley Hall of Broken Arrow, Okla., Kenneth (Gail) McKinzie of Grove, Okla., Cindy (Terry) Harlan of Joplin, Mo., sister-in-law Janna Beth McKinzie of Pueblo, Colo., and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rose Hill Christian Church. Condolences may be made through Smith Family Mortuaries.
