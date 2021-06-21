Charles Jackson “Jack” Coffey, 86, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Husband of the late Linda Beth Coffey (nee Critz); father of Paula Kaylene Coffey of Galveston, Texas, and Charles Kevin Coffey of Franklin, Tenn.; brother of Betty (Guy) Stukey, Mary (Roger) Zwemke and Kay (the late Don) McKee and the late William (Caroline) Coffey and Dorothy (Alvin “Dub”) James; son of the late William J. and Pauline M. Coffey (nee Logan).
Jack was born in Mulvane, Kan., on September 4, 1934. He lived his childhood in Mulvane, and was known as “Perk” by his friends. He graduated from Mulvane High School in 1952. Jack enlisted in the army in 1957 and was married to Linda in April of that year. In 1958, Jack was stationed in Germany and Linda sailed to Europe to join him. After their return in 1959, they had their first child, Paula Kaylene. Charles Kevin was born later in 1963.
Jack worked in several small town Safeway grocery stores in Kansas and operated a small neighborhood market in Wichita., Kan., that was located a few blocks from their house in Riverside. Soon after, he took a job as a salesman with Drackett Products, a job that would move the family to Peoria, Ill. Eventually they bought a house in Manchester, Mo., where he would live the rest of his life.
After leaving Drackett, Jack attained his Brokers License and worked in real estate. He then found a job as a real estate appraiser and eventually formed his own company that he maintained until retirement.
Jack was a longtime member, Deacon and Elder of the Church of Christ. He and Linda were members of the Lafayette Church of Christ from 1975 until their deaths.
A memorial gathering was held at Schrader Funeral Home in Ballwin, Mo., on June 5. Interment was private.
