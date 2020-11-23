Charles Ingrim Jr., 82, retired teacher, passed away November 16, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family service and burial will be held.
Charles was born to Charles Ingrim Sr. and Gladys (Corzine) Ingrim in Wichita, Kan., November 5, 1938. He married Sharon Ingersoll June 15, 1957. He was a graduate of Wichita High School West, earned his BS from Kansas State University, MS from Pittsburg State University, and 30+ graduate hours from Fort Hays State University.
Charles was an Army Cold War veteran, with an honorable discharge. He taught school in USD 323 for 30 years, retiring in 1996. He enjoyed teaching his students and always tried giving back to his community. He served on the Westmoreland City Council for 4 years, was a city Pride volunteer, Boy Scout leader for 8 years, volunteer fireman and ambulance driver for 16 years. He was a class sponsor for 19 years and a high school sponsor for 6 senior class trips to the Ozarks. He served as an Elder in his Church, and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Derby. He joined the Kansas Freemasons in 1982, and was a member of Derby lodge No. 365.
Above all, Chuck loved his family. His second love was trains, both the real ones and modeling, and the friends he made through that hobby. He was a lifetime member of the National Model Railroader Association and an avid K-State fan.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sharon; sons David (Debby) and Daniel (Linda); grandchildren Trevor, Katelin, Bethany, Amy, Jennifer; sister Rosalee Newman; nieces and nephews.
Memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS 67037.
