LAWRENCE – Charles "Ed" Black, 75, passed away at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
A Celebration Memorial will be held at a later date.
He was born in Wichita, Kan., on April 10, 1944, and adopted by Charles Edward and Hellen (Delthenri) Black.
He was a teacher and media specialist in Haysville and Derby.
Survivors include Donna of the home; two daughters, Brea Black (Matt Torres) and Jeana (Jerod) Lyles; and two grandchildren, Gabriel and Alice.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or The Nature Conservancy and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
