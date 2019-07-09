DERBY – Charles Dee Smith, 87, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Visitation 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at Smith Mortuary, Derby. A Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening; Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, both at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred Smith.
Charles is survived by his children, Jim (Debra) Smith, Denny (Tony) Kleman, Linda (Alan) Turner; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the St. Mary Catholic Church Building Fund. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.