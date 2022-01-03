DERBY – Charles Childers Alleman, 66, a retired Air Force Veteran, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at Greenwood Cemetery Chapel, 6231 W. 47th St. South, Wichita.
DERBY – Charles Childers Alleman, 66, a retired Air Force Veteran, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at Greenwood Cemetery Chapel, 6231 W. 47th St. South, Wichita.
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.