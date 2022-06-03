DERBY – Charles (Charlie) Wayne Yunker, 71, went to heaven May 28, 2022, at Glen Carr House, Derby, Kan. following a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by his loving family and caregivers. Charlie and Jane met in the summer of 1994 at a singles’ dance. They began dating and were married on June 9, 1995. He is survived by his wife, Jane of Derby; his children, Richard (Deborah) of Wellington, Jimmy (Fatema) of Wellington, Travis (Kylie) of Haysville, Derik of Belle Plaine, Jenni Terry (Bill) of Pampa, Texas, Andrew Ramirez (Anjie) of Kingman; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brothers, Steve (Judy) of Blackwell, Okla., Gaylen (Suzie) of Caldwell, Thane, Aetna, Tom (Sara) of Caldwell; sisters, Rita Creed of Forestburg, Texas, Carol Smith (Randy) of Tulsa, Okla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Neal.
Friends may call from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on June 8 at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby with the family present. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. on June 9 at South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd., Derby with Pastor Nick Pannone. Interment will be 11 a.m. on June 11 at Pleasantview Cemetery, 1794 Lerado Rd., Plevna. There will be a family and friends dinner following at 12:30p.m. at Mitchell Chapel United Methodist Church, 5512 Pennington, Hutchinson, Kan. Memorials are suggested to South Rock Christian Church, Glen Carr House, or Interim Hospice of Wichita, in care of Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N Rock Rd. Derby, KS 67037.
