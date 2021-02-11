Charles "Charlie Michael” Kennedy, 71, commercial general contractor, passed away Feb. 9, 2021. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral service 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 15, Derby Church of the Nazarene, 840 N. Woodlawn, Derby.
Charlie was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and stranger to no one.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Christine Kennedy; and two grandchildren, Gavin and Dakota.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Wanda; children, Jolie Kennedy, Matthew Kennedy, Rebekah Boyd (Todd), Sarah Grow, Joseph Kennedy, Leah Kennedy, Deborah Bordwell (Aaron), Rachel Patee (Shannon); 24 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Foster, John Kennedy (Connie), Paul Kennedy, Robert Kennedy (Peggy), Debbie Tillman, and Nancy Bockelman (Dick).
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Charlie's Outreach, c/o Derby Church of the Nazarene, 840 N. Woodlawn, Derby, KS 67037. View tributes at www.smithfamilymortuaries.com.
