Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.