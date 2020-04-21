DERBY – Charlene Leecy, 88, retired legal secretary, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. No visitation. Memorial graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23, El Paso Cemetery, Derby.
Charlene was active in the American Federation of Government Employees, Derby Senior Activity Center, Derby Citizens Police Academy Alumni and the Domestic Violence Court.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents, Noel and Mary Rike; brothers, James Rike and Noel Rike, Jr.; an infant sister, and her sister, Marguerite Leonard.
Survivors include her children, Cindi Mayfield and Gene Leecy; grandchildren, Lyndsey Reeves (Jason), Kristena Hebert (Jon), Ashley Leecy and Wendi Harris; several great-grandchildren; nephew, Douglas Rike (Vicki); and her nieces, Patricia Wilbur (Gordon) and Margaret Leonard.
A memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.