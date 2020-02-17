DERBY – Cathy S. Hopper, 59, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Visitation: Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. Memorial Service: 10 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020, both at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Inurnment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
She was born September 21, 1960, to Cleo and Eva (Hartman) Marlow in Wichita, Kan. Cathy cherished her family vacations and loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, and observing cardinals. Cathy was a Chiefs fan and was glad to see them win the Super Bowl.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janet Hoebener; and brother, Charles Marlow.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 25 years, Johnny; children, Jeremy (Jennifer) Scritchfield, Melissa (David) Counts, Brooke (Steven) Ewertt, Kristy (Rob) Lahoda, and Kamy (Stephanie Bodkins) Hopper; siblings, Mary (Curt) Rogers, Carol (Andy) Wojcik, Barbara (Vic) Ayalla, Sherry Marlow; 10 grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Victory In The Valley, 3755 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218.
