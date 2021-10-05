DERBY – Carolyn S. Muth, 74, passed away Oct. 1, 2021, with her family at her side at her residence after a two and a half year battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at Smith Family Mortuary, Derby, and graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Derby.
She was born July 9, 1940, in Lucien, Okla., the daughter of Floyd and Alta Johnson (Wilson). Carolyn graduated from Enid High School. On July 10, 1967, she married Franklin "Mike" Muth and they were married 54 years.
Carolyn was a homemaker and she took great pride in her home and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, George Wilson; two brothers, Arthur and Rocky Johnson.
Survivors include her husband, Mike; daughters Angela Long and husband Forrest, and Christina Muth; son Anthony Muth and wife Marie; four grandchildren: Forrest E. Long Jr., Katrina and Jessica Long, and Sarahy Uribe.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or the Sunflower Hospice. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.