DERBY – Carolyn K. Terry, 84, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. A graveside service was held November 23 at the Leon Cemetery in Leon, Kan.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Serenity Hospice Care, who took wonderful care of Carolyn in her last few days.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.