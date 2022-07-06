DERBY – Carolyn (Cooper) Foos, 78, died on June 17, 2022, at the home of her daughter. A celebration of life will be held from 1-5 p.m. on July 9 at The Lounge at Omni Business Center in Wichita.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 dead, 1 injured following Rock Road shooting
- Agreement reached to help pave way for K-15 improvements
- Derby Chick-fil-A mobile operations take flight
- Two arrests made tied to Rock Road shooting
- Vehicle hit by train near K-15/47th Street intersection
- Parsons' artistic legacy to live on in Derby
- Millie Bobby Brown: High school isn't easy for girls
- Sprecker passionate about education in Derby
- Fourth of July in Derby
- Community Facade Improvement program picking up steam
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.