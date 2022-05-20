DERBY – Carolyn Celestine Gibson Hathaway, 68, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Homegoing services will be held May 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine, Wichita, Kan. Flowers can be sent to Smith Family Mortuaries, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Increases in USD 260 school meal prices recommended
- Citywide Garage Sale
- Derby filmmaker’s work featured at Doc Sunback Film Festival
- Carpenter, Key headed to rival schools, but cherish Panther football
- STAR bond final phase project gets city approval
- Girls swimming wins third-straight AVCTL-I title
- Boys track team ends 13-year AVCTL title drought
- Drone light show coming to Wichita during Riverfest
- Local candidates file for state, federal races
- KDWP launches new licensing system
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
May 22
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 10
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.