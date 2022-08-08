Carole Sue (Koehn) Sanborn joined the Heavenly Angel Choir as the piano accompanist on Aug. 1, 2022. Family visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. at Downing & Lahey Mortuary East Chapel in Wichita, Kan., with memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. MASKS REQUIRED PLEASE. Cremation was done according to Carole's wishes. A private family interment will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or a memorial, please donate generously to your favorite Animal Rescue Group.
