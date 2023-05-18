Derby - Carol Jean Warren, 93, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023. She was born December 25, 1929 to James and Letha Mayes in Ralston, Okla.
Carol retired from Boeing and spent the rest of her years enjoying her family, but most especially her two grandsons Brock and Grant and later her only great-granddaughter Marlee. They were the light of her life. She loved all animals and always had several rescue dogs, cats, donkeys or any other four legged creature that was in need of a home and care.
Flower gardening was her passion as well. It kept her busy and happy year round. She had a sunroom where she raised cactus during the winter months. If there was a bare patch of soil she planted a flower. This kept her busy and content year round.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Warren; parents; siblings, Louise Kistler, Doris Smith, James Mayes.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Norma (Lester) Moore; grandchildren, Brock (Cherise) Moore, Grant (Missy) Moore; great-grandchild, Marlee Moore; nieces, Patty (Royce) Brien and Kim (Fred) Fawcett; nephew, Bo (Heather) Kistler.
The funeral service was Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219.
