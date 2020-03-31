DERBY – Carol Joan Cushman was welcomed into heaven on March 27, 2020 with family by her side. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.
Carol was born in Belle Plaine, Kan., on July 13, 1938 to Charles Howard (Jack) and Lula Hazel Spargur.
Carol’s first job was at Roy’s Rexall Drug Store in Belle Plaine where she worked during and after high school. Carol was a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker first and foremost, but also worked outside the home at KG&E in Belle Plaine and Winfield State Bank until 1985 when they moved to Pittsburg, Kan. Ron and Carol returned to Derby to be closer to family in 1990.
Carol’s happy place was her sewing room where she spent hours making gifts for family, friends and drop-in visitors. She played in a women’s golf league when they lived in Pittsburg and hosted many family gatherings and events throughout the years. In recent years, she especially enjoyed spending time with friends celebrating birthdays and good times together.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Jack Spargur of Monticello, Iowa and Eldon Spargur of Mustang, Okla.; brothers-in-law Curtis Crawford and Danny Cushman.
Carol is survived by her husband Ron; sisters Phyllis of Belleville, Kan., and Lillian (Bob) Ray of Colo.; children Rhonda (Jeff) Cott of Derby, Mike Cushman of Wichita, Connie (Chris) Warren of Mulvane, Jeff Cushman of Allen, Texas; grandchildren Shauna Coburn (Steve Herring), Tyler Cott (Julie), Kevin Cott (Courtney), Breanna Taylor (Anthony), Evan Helm (Tiffany), Tristan Warren, Taylor Warren, Hayley Cushman, Holden Cushman, Keira Cushman, Whitney Bates, Taylor Ste-phens; great-grandchildren Bella, Colton, AJ, Jackson, Luke, Harper, Nathanael, August, Maggie, Joseph, Brooklynn, Lawson, and one on the way.
Memorial donations can be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202; Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218; Belle Plaine High School Alumni Scholarship ℅ of Judy Graber, 1413 E. 80th Ave. N., Belle Plaine, KS 67013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.