DERBY – Carol Jean Hiser, 89, peacefully left her earthly life to be with her heavenly father and beloved husband on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Visitation with family 2 - 8 p.m., Sunday, October 27; Celebration of Life Service 2 p.m. Monday, October 28, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Benny Leroy Hiser; father, Harry Raymond Candy; mother, Mona Avonell Harrington Candy; brother, Harry Raymond (Sonny) Candy Jr.
Carol is survived by her children, Teresa Hiser (Brian Mangold) and Greg Hiser; granddaughter, Madeline Smith; sister, Lois Ogden; close family friends, Phil and Wendi Webber, of Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be designated to The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463 or online at CBN.com.
